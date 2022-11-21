FIFA World Cup 2022: Ecuador Fans Chant 'We Want Beer' During Opening Match Against Qatar | Watch

The extravaganza event of football kick-started on Sunday with a glittering opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. In the opening fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022, hosts Qatar faced Latin American side Ecuador in Group A of the tournament and suffered a 0-2 loss in the match.

The ongoing edition of the World Cup is being played under numerous restrictions on visitors including a ban on beer among others. During the opening encounter, Ecuador fans chanted Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza (we want beer, we want beer)” as no alcohol is allowed inside stadiums in the World Cup.

La hinchada #ECU ya tiene el primer hit del #FIFAWorldCup : “Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza” pic.twitter.com/Pk91fYLug5 — Javier Lanza (@javierlanza) November 20, 2022

Two days before the opening ceremony, the conservative Muslim nation overturned the decision of serving beer inside stadiums despite having beer-maker Budwiser as their major sponsor for the gala event.

FIFA had announced the ban on alcohol inside stadiums on Friday.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022- stadium perimeters,” the statement had stated.

Budweiser owned by beer maker AB InBev, was to exclusively sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each of the eight stadiums three hours before and one hour after each game.

Budweiser will sell its non-alcoholic beer throughout the stadium precincts, the statement had said.

Following the announcement of the decision, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Saturday that World Cup fans can survive for three hours a day without beer after sales were banned around stadiums.

"I think personally if for three hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive. The same applies in France, Spain, Scotland," Infantino added.