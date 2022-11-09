FIFA World Cup 2022: Denmark Team Profile, Form Guide And Past Performance

Denmark made their World Cup debut in Mexico in 1986 but did not appear again until 1998 in France, where they had their best performance by reaching the quarter-finals. Since then they have twice made the last 16 (2002, 2018), going out at the group stage in 2010 and missing the 2006 and 2014 tournaments.

FIFA Ranking: 10

Odds: 33-1

How they qualified: Nine straight wins saw them cruise to victory in Group F, where they finished on 27 points, four ahead of second-placed Scotland. They scored 30 goals and conceded three.

Form guide: After reaching the Euro 2020 semi-finals, losing to England, Denmark blasted through World Cup qualifying, winning nine straight games to book a spot in Qatar before beating France twice in the Nations League where they lost twice, to Croatia.

Players To Watch Out For:

Christian Eriksen:

His vision, range of passing and ability in set-piece situations continue to make him Denmark’s key creator. With 38 goals, he is also the leading scorer in the current squad and sits in the country’s all-time top five. The 30-year-old midfielder has always kept his feet on the ground and takes the good possession of the ball.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg:

Hojbjerg a 27-year-old midfielder is the one who operates from box to box, breaking up opposition attacks and driving Denmark forward. He has the ability to play a game both offensively and defensively. He gives everything to back his team when he plays. He has a strong presence in the field making him one of the key players to watch for Denmark.

Simon Kjaer:

The 33-year-old centre-back is not only Denmark's Captain but is also their most experienced player. He is fast closing in on Peter Schmeichel’s national appearance record of 129. But despite all that, and a club career that has seen him excel in the top flights of France, Germany, Italy and Spain, it was his true leadership in a crisis that has elevated the veteran defender to a new status.

Joakim Maehle:

The Udinese star, who scored the goal against Austria that sealed Denmark’s World Cup place, became one of the stars of EURO 2020 after proving himself as potent in attack as he is dependable in defence. The 25-year-old is no ordinary fullback as he has scored nine goals for his team and is considered one of Denmark's best player to watch out for.

Yussuf Poulsen:

The man who got Denmark off the mark at both Russia 2018 and EURO 2020, the 28-year-old is a key figure for his team whose determination has made him to be perfect for the mega tournament. Tall, athletic and powerful, the big forward brings a different dimension to Denmark’s attacking play.