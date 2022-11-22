Denmark vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch DEN vs TUN Match Live On TV And Online In India

Denmark's Christian Eriksen during training ahead of the clash against Tunisia. (Photo: Reuters)

In the second match of day 3 in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark will take on Tunisia at Education City Stadium on Tuesday.

Striker Kasper Dolberg will lead the squad for Denmark in their opening fixture of the prestigious event in Group D. Tunisia will be led by forward Youssef Msakni.

For the first time, both teams will take on each other in a World Cup match. The last match they played against each other was in 2002 which Denmark won by 2-1 in a friendly.

Denmark had a dream run in the qualifiers as they won nine of the 10 matches in that campaign.

Where Is Denmark vs Tunisia Match?

The DEN vs TUN match will take place at Education City Stadium.

When Will Be Denmark vs Tunisia Match Played?

The match will be played on Tuesday, November 22 and will start at 06:30 PM (IST).

How Can Indian Fans Watch Denmark vs Tunisia Match?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Whereas, JioCinema will be live-streaming all the matches on its OTT platform.

Denmark vs Tunisia Squads:



Denmark:

Kasper Schmeichel, Joakim Andersen, Simon Kjaer (c), Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle, Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg, Rasmus Kristensen

Tunisia:

Aymen Dahmen, Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Dylan Bronn, Mohamed Draeger, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Ben Slimane, Youssef Msakni (c), Issam Jembali.