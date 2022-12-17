FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia Defeat Morocco 2-1 To Finish At Third Spot

Croatia scored the winner three minutes from the break when Mislav Orsic netted a dipping. Scroll to check out match report here

By Reuters
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 10:33 PM IST
Minute Read
FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia Defeat Morocco 2-1 To Finish At Third Spot
Croatia's Mislav Orsic celebrates with Ivan Perisic (Image- Reuters)

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday to secure a top-three finish in the tournament for the second consecutive edition.

Runners-up in 2018, Croatia also came third in the 1998 World Cup, beating the Netherlands 2-1.

Josko Gvardiol put Croatia in front after a well-designed set-piece play. Lovro Majer lobbed a free-kick to Ivan Perisic, who peeled away from his marker to head the ball to the middle of the box where Gvardiol was perfectly positioned to nod the ball into the net with a brilliant diving header.

But it only took two minutes for Morocco to find the equaliser, also from a free-kick, as Croatia’s Majer tried to clear the ball but miscalculated his header and missed badly, setting up Morocco’s Achraf Dari, who was alone in the six-yard-box to send home a close-range header.

Also Read
JK Tyre National Racing Championship 2022: Kyle Kumaran Bags Two Wins,..
JK Tyre National Racing Championship 2022: Kyle Kumaran Bags Two Wins,..

Croatia scored the winner three minutes from the break when Mislav Orsic netted a dipping, curled shot from just inside the area that went in off the post. They held their lead through an absorbing yet goalless second half.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.