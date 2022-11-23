Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch CRO vs MOR Match Live On TV And Online In India

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal with Luka Modric (Photo: Reuters)

In the first match of Day 4, Wednesday in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, the last edition's runners-up Croatia will lock horns against Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium.

It will be the second clash between the two teams since their last meeting in 1996 in Casablanca. With this clash, the first encounter of Group F will kick off which also features Belgium and Canada as the other two teams.

Later in the day, Belgium will take on Canada in the second clash of Group F.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina 2-1 in their opening clash as Lionel Messi's side suffered one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history.

Where Is Croatia vs Morocco Match?

The Croatia vs Morocco match will be played at Al Bayt Stadium.

When Will Be Croatia vs Morocco Match Played?

The match will be played on Wednesday, November 23 and will start at 03:30 PM (IST).

How Can Indian Fans Watch Croatia vs Morocco Match?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Whereas, JioCinema will be live-streaming all the matches on its OTT platform.