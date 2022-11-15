FIFA World Cup 2022: Costa Rica Team Profile, Form Guide And Past Performance

Costa Rica has appeared in five World Cups since their debut in 1990. Their best performance came in 2014 when they topped a group with Uruguay, Italy and England before they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by the Netherlands on penalties. However, they crashed out in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup after finishing bottom without a win.

FIFA Ranking: 31

Odds: 500-1

How they qualified:

Costa Rica failed to grab an automatic berth after finishing fourth in the CONCACAF qualifiers behind Canada, Mexico and the United States. They had an identical record to the U.S. but missed out on the third spot due to goal difference. Six of Costa Rica's seven wins were by one-goal margins and that trend continued in the inter-confederation playoff where they beat New Zealand 1-0 in June to qualify.

Form guide:

Since beating the U.S. in their final World Cup qualifier, Costa Rica has had mixed results in the CONCACAF Nations League, losing to Panama but beating Martinique. However, they stepped up their preparations for the World Cup in September with a 2-2 draw against South Korea after going down to 10 men, following it up with a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Uzbekistan when both of their goals came in injury time.

Players to Watch Out For:

Keylor Navas

The undisputed hero of Costa Rican football and one of the biggest names in the history of the game in Central America, Keylor Navas’s heroics between the sticks at the 2014 FIFA World Cup earned him a dream move to one of the most illustrious clubs on the planet. 'San Keylor' played his part in a historic era at Real Madrid and was instrumental as Los Blancos captured three UEFA Champions League crowns and four FIFA Club World Cups.

Bryan Ruiz

Qatar 2022 will be the final hurrah of a dazzling career and the reward for a Costa Rican ace who was made to bide his time before getting the chance to strut his stuff on the global stage. Ruiz failed to make the squad for the 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany™, before suffering the heartbreak of the USA’s last-gasp equaliser in the final game of the qualifying campaign for the 2010 edition in South Africa and the subsequent defeat to Uruguay in the play-offs.

Sixteen years on from missing out in 2006, Ruiz is the national team’s most-capped player and lies fourth in the nation’s all-time scoring charts with 29 goals to his name. While he was a late arrival to the global football extravaganza, the most talented player ever produced by Costa Rica has been rewarded for his admirable patience. He exacted revenge on Brazil in 2014 by hitting key goals in the meetings against Italy and Greece.

Joel Campbell

Campbell is a sharpshooter with a handy knack of scoring goals when it matters most. Despite failing to hit the heights he was widely expected to achieve when European football’s powerhouses battled it out to secure the services of Central American football’s jewel in the crown, Campbell has a special relationship with the national team. The frontman always delivers when he turns out for Los Ticos, regardless of his club form. He burst onto the scene as a bright young thing as a member of the golden generation and has subsequently gone on to establish himself as a true national icon.

Celso Borges

Another key member of the core of veterans who lit up Brazil 2014, Borges offers real balance. While Ruiz brings bags of talent to the table, his midfield team-mate contributes in all areas of the pitch. Despite now getting on in years and having been dogged by injury in recent months, he still remains a potent physical force.

The Alajuelense midfield master possesses an impressive array of tools that allow him to contribute in all facets of the game: he works hard to recover possession, initiates many of the team’s attacks and provides a threat in the opposition’s box. Having featured 153 times, he is Los Ticos' most-capped player and his 27-goal haul places him two strikes behind Ruiz and a couple ahead of Campbell.

Jewison Bennette

The latest budding talent to come off the Costa Rican production line, Bennettee heads up a group of youngsters who are tasked with succeeding the members of the golden generation set to call time on their international careers after Qatar 2022.

The flying winger features amongst a set of starlets that includes Manfred Ugalde, Christopher Nunez, Patrick Sequeira, Alonso Martinez and Anthony Walker. Bennettee is the golden boy of that bunch though; his eye-catching performances have seen him compared to a fresh-faced Joel Campbell, and he has enjoyed more of the limelight than any of his up-and-coming colleagues. This explosive player has certainly got what it takes to announce himself on the world stage in Qatar.