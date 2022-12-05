Brazil vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch BRA vs KOR Match Live On TV And Online In India

Brazil players celebrate a goal against Serbia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Lusail Stadium. (ANI Photo)

In the much-awaited clash of FIFA World 2022 last 16, Brazil will take on South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha on Tuesday.

South Korea had a morale-boosting 2-1 win against Portugal in the last group stage fixture which made them advance to the last 16 from Group H.

On the other hand, Brazil, who are struggling with injuries, faced a shocking 1-0 loss to Cameroon in their last match. That was Brazil's first defeat at the group stage since 1998 World Cup.

GOOD NEWS For BRAZIL

Ahead of the clash against South Korea, the return of Neymar to the line-up will boost the chances of Brazil after losing forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Alex Telles in the tournament.

BRAZIL vs SOUTH KOREA Head-to-Head

The two sides have met seven times previously, but never at a World Cup, with Brazil winning on six occasions and South Korea once, in a friendly in 1999. In a friendly in June this year played in Seoul, Brazil won 5-1.



Where Is Brazil vs South Korea Match?

Brazil vs South Korea match will take place at Stadium 974 in Doha.

When Is Brazil vs South Korea Match?

Brazil vs South Korea match will be played at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, December 6.

How Can Indian Viewers Watch Brazil vs South Korea Match?

Viewers can watch Brazil vs South Korea match live on tv on Sports 18 HD and Sports 18. It can also be watched live online on JioCinema app and website for free.