Brazil vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch BRA vs SER Match Live On Tv And Online In India

BRAZIL will start their quest for a record-extending sixth World Cup title when they play Serbia in Lusail, Qatar on Friday (IST) with all eyes on Neymar who could be playing in his last finals.

Before the match, Russia's national football team wished Serbia good luck in their World Cup campaign.

"Good luck at the World Cup. We believe in your success brothers," the Russian team, who were not allowed to take their place in a qualifying playoff because of a FIFA ban over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, wrote on their social media accounts.

According to a report by Reuters, some Serbia fans are expected to carry Russian flags at the Lusail stadium. They are allowed to do so only if none of the flags bear Russian military symbols.

Both Russia and Serbia have warm ties.

É hoje! 🇧🇷🙏



Depois de muita espera, chegou o grande dia!



Às 16h (de Brasília), a Seleção Brasileira estreia na Copa do Mundo FIFA Qatar 2022.



Contamos com o seu apoio. Veste a Amarelinha e bora torcer por mais uma ⭐️! #VemJogarJunto com a Canarinho!

Vamos, Brasil! 💪🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/F11v3jktlw — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) November 24, 2022

Let's take a look at when and where you can watch Brazil vs Serbia match.

Where Is Brazil vs Serbia match?

Brazil vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

When Will Brazil vs Serbia Match Be Played?

Brazil vs Serbia match will take place on November 25, Friday.

When Can Indian Fans Watch Brazil vs Serbia Match?

Brazil vs Serbia match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. It will be live broadcast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India. Apart from this, the match will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.