FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil Team Profile, Form Guide And Past Performance

Favourites Brazil are the only country to appear in every World Cup and the only nation to win the tournament five times. After losing at home in the final match in 1950 they won back-to-back titles in 1958 and 1962 and then made it three in Mexico in 1970 with what many consider to be the greatest team of all time.

After a 24-year drought, they won again in 1994 with a brilliant Romario starring. Ronaldo took over the baton and led Brazil to two consecutive finals, losing to France in 1998 but winning the title in Japan in 2002. Since then they have disappointed, losing in the quarter-finals in 2010 and 2018, with their best result being reaching the semi-final in 2014 only to get humiliated at home with a 7-1 to Germany.

FIFA Ranking: 1

Odds: 4-1

How they qualified:

Brazil qualified easily on top of the South America standings, unbeaten with 14 wins in 17 games, finishing on 45 points, six ahead of second placed Argentina. They scored 40 goals and conceded five.

Form guide:

Brazil has been outstanding under Tite, having lost only one competitive game since being knocked out of the 2018 World Cup in the quarter-finals against Belgium, although it was a tough loss against rivals Argentina in the Copa America final in Maracana in 2021. Those are the only two defeats Tite has suffered in official competitions in six years as Brazil's coach.



Players to Watch out for



Neymar



He is the go-to technical player for Brazil since the Brazil 2014 qualifying campaign, Neymar has become even more important for his country over recent years, with his blistering start to the season for PSG emphasising just how good of a player he is.



Thiago Silva

Thiago is arguably one of the best centre-backs in the world; he is excellent on the ball, possesses great strength and reads the game extremely well, quickly closing off spaces in the back line.

Marquinhos

28-year-old Marquinhos is in his prime, having gained a wealth of experience in Europe’s top leagues over the past nine years while also keeping himself in tip-top shape. Having starred regularly for Brazil for many years, he is now seen as a true a leader on the pitch.

Casemiro

Casemiro won five Champions Leagues, three FIFA Club World Cups and many other titles during his time with Real Madrid before signing for Manchester United in August. Miro plays extremely well and gets his team moving forwards, playing quick, purposeful balls in transition. He is also key in sustaining meaningful attacks, both for the club and country.

Lucas Paqueta

Paqueta is the one who scored the only goal in Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Colombia in November 2021, confirming his side’s place in Qatar 2022. Lucas is a key player for both his club and country. Possessing all the skills required for effective build-up and attacking play, his place in Brazil starting line-up is more or less guaranteed.