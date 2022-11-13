FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium Team Profile, Form Guide And Past Performance

Belgium have qualified for eight of the last 10 World Cup tournaments, missing out in 2006 and 2010, and were one of four European nations at the very first in Uruguay in 1930. Their best finish is a bronze medal in 2018 when they beat England to third, while their only other semi-final appearance was in Mexico in 1986 when they lost to Diego Maradona’s Argentina and finished fourth. They have been to 13 World Cups in all.

FIFA Ranking: 2

Odds: 12-1

How they qualified:

They went unbeaten in their eight qualifiers, winning six of them, and had little trouble topping a group that also contained Wales, Czech Republic, Estonia and Belarus. They scored 25 goals, more than three per game, and conceded six with a haul of 20 points that was five more than the second-placed Welsh. They dropped points only in Cardiff and Prague.

Form guide:

Home and away losses to Netherlands, including a 4-1 defeat in Brussels, made for a disappointing recent Nations League campaign, but Belgium have proved they have goals in them. Their 1-0 defeat in Amsterdam was the first time in 50 matches they had failed to score, dating back to a loss by the same margin to France at the 2018 World Cup. Keeping clean sheets has been a issue against more fancied teams and that could be an Achilles heel later in the tournament in Qatar. Since the start of October 2021, Belgium have won five of their 12 internationals, losing four and with three draws. The highlight was a 6-1 home win over Poland in June.

Players To Watch Out For:

Thibaut Courtois

The Belgium keeper is at the peak of his powers. In helping Real Madrid lift the UEFA Champions League trophy at the end of last season, he and team-mate Eden Hazard joined a select band of Belgians to have won Europe’s most prestigious club competition, following in the footsteps of Eric Gerets, Daniel Van Buyten, Thomas Vermaelen, Divock Origi and Simon Mignolet.



Courtois was in outstanding form for Los Merengues last season and has seen off all other contenders for the Belgium No1 jersey. The former Chelsea man was badly missed in Belgium’s four Nations League matches in June, in which they shipped six goals.

The winner of the Golden Glove at Russia 2018, he is now his country’s most capped keeper of all time, having racked up 108 appearances, and is one of the first names on the Red Devils teamsheet.

Jan Vertonghen

Fifteen years a Belgium international, Vertonghen has a national-record 139 caps to his name. Though well into his 30s, he is the cornerstone of the Red Devils rearguard and as committed and motivated as ever. Now playing his club football in Benfica, the Belgium vice-captain believes he is back to his best physically and mentally.

That is just as well, as coach Martinez will need Vertonghen’s experience at Qatar 2022 and quite possibly beyond. “I don’t know if I can keep playing until I’m 40, but I’m going to continue for as long as I feel up to it,” said the centre-back, who clearly still has much to offer.

Axel Witsel

The indefatigable midfielder left Borussia Dortmund this summer for Atletico Madrid, where he will be a central part of Diego Simeone’s plans. A key performer at every club he has played for, Witsel is another of the Red Devils’ mainstays.

Valued by Martinez for his versatility, his understanding with Youri Tielemans, and his technique and ball-winning skills, the metronomic Witsel is his country’s second most capped player of all time, with 124 appearances under his belt.

Kevin De Bruyne

In princely form for Manchester City once again last season, De Bruyne struck a personal best 15 Premier League goals as he collected a fourth English Premier League winners’ medal with the club. The Belgian wizard was an obvious choice for one of the midfield positions in the league’s Team of the Year.

With 91 caps to his name, De Bruyne is one of Belgium’s most experienced players and utterly indispensable with it. Along with Hazard, he is also one of the team’s true crowd-pleasers.

De Bruyne has not finished yet either, as he told the newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws: “I’ll keep playing for the Red Devils until at least EURO 2024.” That is music to the Belgian ears, as the nation continues its quest for World Cup glory.

Romelu Lukaku

The powerful front man had a mixed season for Chelsea, starting only 17 games and spending a lot of time on the bench. With Qatar 2022 just around the corner, he has since made the move to Inter Milan, where the fans have welcomed him with open arms.

Lukaku is also a firm favourite with Red Devils supporters. The country’s leading all-time scorer with 68 goals in 102 appearances, he is only the sixth Belgium player to have collected a century of caps, after Vertonghen, Witsel, Toby Alderweireld, Hazard and Dries Mertens.

Should Lukaku, Hazard and De Bruyne fire in Qatar, the Belgian attack will be a force to be reckoned with.