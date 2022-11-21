FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentinian TV Reporter Gets Robbed On Air In Qatar; Here's What Cops Did Next

FIFA 2022 World Cup has already begun in Qatar on Sunday, 2022. As the biggest festival of football has begun, the eyes of the whole world have shifted their focus to Qatar for the tournament. For covering the world cup media from all over the world has arrived in the Arabic nation. Now, it is being reported that an Argentinian TV reporter, who arrived to cover the tournament was robbed on the first day.

According to The Mirror, Argentine journalist Dominique Metzger was conducting a live broadcast during which items from her handbag were stolen. The incident stunned the woman and she later went to the cops to report the robbery.

La journaliste argentine Dominique Metzger a été volée en direct alors qu'elle faisait un reportage au Qatar sur la Coupe du monde. Une partie de son argent et ses papiers ont été volés. pic.twitter.com/btfcFOnhC1 — Claire (@Langoula1Claire) November 21, 2022

The Argentinian reporter then reported the robbery to the local police authorities and asked her what punishment they would like to be imposed on the thief. The question left the reporter dumbstruck.

"I went to the station and that was when the cultural differences began. The policewoman said to me: 'We have high-tech cameras everywhere and we are going to locate him [the thief] with face detection. What do you want the justice system to do when we find him?'," Metzger said, as perMirror UK.

"What justice do you want? What sentence do you want us to give him? Do you want him to be sentenced to five years in prison? Do you want him to be deported?", she added.

Meanwhile, a number of journalists have had trouble while reporting in Qatar. Earlier, it was reported that a Danish journalist was asked to stop filming while producing a piece for his channel. However, the organisers later apologised for the same.

"Tournament organisers have since spoken to the journalist and issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament." The FIFA World Cup began with the hosts Qatar facing a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Ecuador on Sunday.