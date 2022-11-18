FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's Nicolas Gonzalez, Joaquin Correa Ruled Out Due To Injuries

Argentina strikers Nicolas Gonzalez and Joaquin Correa have been ruled out the World Cup because of injuries.

Gonzalez, who plays for Fiorentina, injured a muscle during a training session on Thursday and was replaced by Atlético Madrid forward Angel Correa, the Argentine soccer federation said.

The federation also said Joaquín Correa was removed from the 26-man squad because of an specified injury. The Inter Milan player will be replaced by Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada.

Joaquín Correa scored one of the goals in the 5-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates in a friendly Wednesday.

Almada, a 21-year-old forward, will be the first MLS player to represent Argentina in the World Cup, according to his club. Almada made his national team debut in a friendly against Honduras in September.

Argentina will face Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in their Group C opener and play the Netherlands four days later. The team's final group game will be against Poland on November 30.

Argentina World Cup Squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lionel Messi (Paris St Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).