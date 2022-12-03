Argentina vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch ARG vs AUS Match Live On TV And Online In India

THE FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia is all set to take place on December 4, at 12:30 AM IST. The match willl be take place at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

While Argentina have played eight round of 16 matches since the current tournament format was introduced in 1986, losing only to Romania in 1994 and eventual champions France four years ago, Australia have played only one previous last 16 match in their six visits to the World Cup, losing 1-0 to Italy courtesy of a controversial penalty in 2006.

Let's Take A Look At When And Where Can You Watch The Game

Where Is Argentina vs Australia Match?

Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 match will be played at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Qatar.

When Is Argentina vs Australia Match?

The match will take place on December 4 at 12:30 AM IST.

When Can Indian Fans Watch Argentina vs Australia Match?

Argentina vs Australia match will be telecasted live on Sports 18 HD and Sports 18. Apart from this, viewers can also watch the live streaming online on JioCinema app and website for free.

Argentina vs Australia: Head To Head

Argentina have played Australia seven times since 1988, winning five, drawing one and losing one. The teams have never met at the World Cup finals but Argentina won a two-legged intercontinental playoff to qualify for the 1994 tournament.