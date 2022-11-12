FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Team Profile, Form Guide And Past Performance

ARGENTINA has appeared in five World Cup finals, including the first final in 1930 and has appeared at 17 different World Cups, winning the tournament twice (1978 and 1986) and finishing runners-up three times. Their last appearance in the final came in 2014 when they lost to Germany in extra time.

Argentina scraped through to the knockouts of the 2018 World Cup after finishing second in the group but was eliminated 4-3 by champions France in a see-saw last-16 encounter that was considered one of the most entertaining games of the tournament.

FIFA Ranking: 3

Odds: 7/1

How they qualified:

Argentina finished second in the CONMEBOL qualifiers behind Brazil despite one of their games against their South American rivals being abandoned when Brazilian health officials stopped the match amid alleged COVID-19 quarantine violations.

Like Brazil, they were unbeaten during the campaign where they scored 27 goals in 17 games while conceding only eight and keeping 10 clean sheets. Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez were Argentina's top scorers with seven goals each.

Form guide:

Argentina is on a 35-match unbeaten run since they last lost a match to Brazil in 2019, winning their first major trophy in 28 years when they lifted the 2021 Copa America title.

The team has not been tested since their 'Finalissima' win over Italy in June, however, comfortably winning their last three matches against Estonia, Honduras and Jamaica while scoring 11 goals and conceding none. Skipper Messi has been in blistering form, scoring nine times in his last three games, including all five goals in the 5-0 win over Estonia.

Players to Watch out for

Lionel Messi

Messi is one of the best players in the world, despite the passage of time and the fact he is now midway through his 30s. Over the years, Messi has modified his game and remains a matchwinner all thanks to his ageless left foot. Argentina will arrive in Qatar with their least 'Messi-dependent' side since he made his international debut in August 2005, though they can take comfort from the fact that their eternal superhero is a ready as ever to don his cape and come to the rescue.

Cristian Romero

Romero has proved his worth at the highest level by Wearing the Atalanta, Spurs and Argentina jerseys. Nicknamed Cuti and a player of many attributes, he has become the defensive leader Scaloni has been looking for, the kind of player who can change the course of a game with his interventions, the kind of player that defences can be built around. Strong of character, he has become a leader for his country.

Rodrigo de Paul

Alongside skipper Messi at the Copa America, Paul has proved to be his ideal partner, thanks to his tireless running and creative instincts. A driving force in the Albiceleste midfield, he nailed his place down in the team and made a telling contribution to Argentina’s biggest achievement of the last few years, providing a superb assist for Angel Di Maria in the final against Brazil.

Lautaro Martinez

Martinez is Argentina’s main goal threat of the Scaloni era. Aside from his attacking attributes, El Toro (“The Bull”) has an important role to play in Scaloni’s system as a hard-running first line of defence, helping to conserve Messi’s energy by freeing him of any defensive duties. After missing out on a place at Russia 2018, Martinez is ready to shine in Qatar and provide the cutting edge Argentina lacked in the three finals they lost before ending their trophy drought against Brazil at the Maracana last year.

Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano is playing a starring role in the powerful Premier League. He eventually got his chance in the lead-up to last year’s Copa America, where he went on to perform wonders. “We’ve got Dibu and he’s amazing,” said Messi of Martinez after the trophy had been won.