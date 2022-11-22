Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch ARG vs SA Match Live On TV And Online In India

Saudi Arabia and Argentina will clash for the first time in FIFA 2022 on Tuesday. It seems that Lionel Messi will begin his legacy-defining World Cup with a game against likely the weakest opponent the Argentina star will face in Qatar. On a 36-match unbeaten run, Argentina opens the group stage Tuesday against Saudi Arabia — the second lowest-ranked team at the tournament. Earlier, in the inaugural match of the tournament Ecuador registered a win against Qatar. This year, 32 teams participating in the tournament are divided into eight groups of four, with 64 matches being played to decide the winner of the coveted title.

Where Is ARG vs SA Match?

The ARG vs SA match will take place at Lusail Stadium.

When Will Be The ARG vs SA Match Played?

The match will be played on Tuesday, November 22 and will start at 03:30 PM (IST).

How Can Indian Fans Watch The ARG vs SA Match?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. Indian fans will be able to watch the group stage matches live at 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm and 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) respectively. Whereas, JioCinema will be live-streaming all the matches on its OTT platform..

ARG vs SA: Squads

Argentina:

Emeliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Tagliafico, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Alejandro Gomez, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Lionel Messi (c), Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria.

Saudi Arabia:

Mohamed Al-Owais, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohamed Kanno, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Saleh Al-Shehri, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Salman Al-Faraj(c), Salem Al-Dawsari, Firas Al-Buraikan. (Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne and Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Rutherford )