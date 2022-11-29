FIFA World Cup 2022: Adidas Reveals Who Among Ronaldo Or Fernandes Scored The First Goal Against Uruguay

In a match between Portugal and Uruguay on day 9 of FIFA World Cup 2022, Ronaldo was left stunned after his claim of a goal was awarded to Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Portugal won the match fair and square but it was a goal that made headlines and left fans and Ronaldo unhappy, however, now Adidas has announced who actually scored the goal.

According to the Daily Mail, Adidas released a statement saying: “In the match between Portugal and Uruguay, using the Connected Ball Technology housed in Adidas' Al Rihla Official Match Ball, we are able to definitively show no contact on the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo for the opening goal in the game.

“No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of ‘heartbeat’ in our measurements and in the attached graphic.

“The 500Hz IMU sensor inside the ball allows us to be highly accurate in our analysis.”



Let us tell you that, Fernandes was named as the scorer of Portugal's opening goal in the 54th minute when his cross seemed to sail just past the head of Ronaldo and dropped into the net with Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet confused by Ronaldo's leap.

Portugal's captain appeared to be claiming the goal with his celebrations and was then seen laughing when Fernandes was announced as the official scorer on the stadium's loudspeakers. The goal in question would have made Ronaldo the joint-highest goal-scorer in World Cup history for Portugal, but he was denied.

Meanwhile, talking about the goal, Fernandes said that "The feeling I had was that Cristiano touched the ball. I was passing the ball to him. "What matters is that we're going through to the next round after playing a very tough opponent."

Portugal has won their opening two games at the World Cup in Qatar, beating Ghana 3-2 last week before Monday's win over Uruguay, the team that knocked them out of the tournament held in Russia in 2018.