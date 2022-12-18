FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Messi Poised To Create Six New Records In Argentina Vs France Summit Clash

Argentina's Lionel Messi is all set to play in a face-off against defending champions France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday. Argentina's star player will be playing his last match in the last world cup, he confirmed earlier and would be aiming to win the first-ever World Cup trophy of his illustrious career. Messi is currently at the peak of his career and in this edition of FIFA too, the 35-year-old player scored some striking goals.

Messi played the 1000th match of his career when Argentina took on Australia in the round of 16. He and France's Kylian Mbappe are currently the joint-highest goal-scorer in the tournament. But, after playing the FIFA's final against France on Sunday, Messi will be eying to break some records: Check here

Most wins in a world cup by player:

So far, Messi has won 16 matches in FIFA World Cup tournaments and if Argentina wins the final, it will be the star striker's 17th win which will make him the joint-most winner of World Cup matches.

Most appearances in World Cup:

After appearing in the final on Sunday, Messi will become the player with the most world cup appearances surpassing Germany's Lothar Matthaus (25 times)

Most minutes played in World Cup:

Messi has appeared for 2,194 minutes and is well poised to claim the record in the final and will be eyeing to break the record of the player who currently holds the feat.

Multiple Golden Ball awards:

Golden Ball is awarded to the best all-round player in an edition of the World Cup. Messi already has one and if he win the second one he would be the first player to do so.

Most goal contributions:

So far, Messi has 20 goal contributions including 11 goals and nine assists in FIFA World Cup tournaments. He would need 2 goals and 1 assist to surpass Brazil legend Pele, who holds the record with 22 goal contributions including 12 goals and 10 assists across all.

Winner of both Golden Boot and Golden Ball in World Cup:

Golden Boot is given to the highest goal-scorer in an edition of the World Cup. As Messi and Mbappe are the leading goal-scorer in this edition with five goals each, the former might surpass Mbappe and win the Golden Boot too.