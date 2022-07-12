FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 Volunteer Programme Launches

The FIFA Volunteer programme encourages people from all backgrounds and all walks of life to register to become a part of the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022.

By Aalok Sensharma
Tue, 12 Jul 2022 04:38 PM IST
Minute Read
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 Volunteer Programme Launches
Reuters image used for representation

“Volunteers are the heart and soul of any tournament” was the clarion call from the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 as the volunteer programme for India’s first-ever FIFA women’s competition launched on 11 July 2022.

The FIFA Volunteer programme encourages people from all backgrounds and all walks of life to register to become a part of the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022. The tournament will take place across Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai in India between 11-30 October this year. Interested individuals can submit their applications by clicking here or by copy pasting the following web address on their browsers - volunteer.fifa.com/invite/fu17wwcindia2022.

Labelling the chance to become a volunteer as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the LOC Project Directors Nandini Arora and Ankush Arora issued a joint statement: “Volunteers are the heart and soul of any tournament and it gives us great pleasure that the volunteer programme of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 is officially open. We would like to encourage everyone interested in learning about the operations of a major sporting event to fill the application form. India’s first-ever FIFA women’s competition is creating more opportunities for young women in the country, through the volunteer programme, and one can live what will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

As many as 600 volunteer posts across different functional areas are now available at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 and the deadline to apply for the same is 31 July 2022.

Also Read
Commonwealth Games 2022: Women's Cricket To Make Debut In Birmingham CWG;..
Commonwealth Games 2022: Women's Cricket To Make Debut In Birmingham CWG;..

To be eligible, applicants must:

be 18 years or older;
be living in India;
speak at least basic English;
be responsible and enthusiastic;
be available on the dates of the tournament (11-30 October); and
be committed to contributing to the organisation of a major global event and representing the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup with pride and respect.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.