FIFA Suspends All India Football Federation Due To 'Undue Influence From Third Parties'

The International Federation of Association Football or the FIFA on Tuesday suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the governing body of football in India, with immediate effect due to "undue influence" from third parties. This could threaten the country's right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup, which is scheduled to be held from October 11 to 30.

In a statement, the sport's governing body said the suspension would be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs.

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes," the FIFA said. "The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned."

The FIFA, however, said that it is "constant constructive contact" with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is "hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved". Speaking about the U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, it said it will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if necessary.

FIFA's decision to suspend the AIFF comes after the Supreme Court ordered elections to be held promptly and said the elected committee would be an interim body for a period of three months. The elections of the AIFF, formerly led by FIFA Council member Praful Patel, were to be held by December 2020 but were delayed due to an impasse over amendments to its constitution.

According to FIFA statutes, member federations must be free from legal and political interference in their respective countries. FIFA has previously suspended other national associations over similar cases.