FIFA Lifts AIFF Suspension, India Cleared To Host U-17 Women's World Cup 2022

The sun is reflected in FIFA's logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. (Reuters Photo)

World football's governing body FIFA on Friday announced that it has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence. FIFA also cleared India to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place later this year.

"The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs. FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner," FIFA said in a media release.

"As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned," it added.

FIFA banned the AIFF this month, citing "undue influence from third parties" and said the suspension would be lifted once the national body regains full control of its daily affairs. FIFA's decision to suspend AIFF came after the Supreme Court of India disbanded the AIFF in May and appointed a three-member CoA to govern the sport, amend the body's constitution and conduct elections that have been pending for 18 months.

On Monday (Aug 22), the Supreme Court of India ruled that the committee's mandate "stands terminated" and the day-to-day management of the country's soccer affairs will be handed back to the AIFF.

In a letter sent to FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, the AIFF apprised the world governing body of the court's ruling.

"We request the FIFA... to reconsider their decision of suspending the AlFF," Sunando Dhar, AIFF's acting general secretary, wrote in the letter.

"Since the conditions set out in your letter for lifting of the suspension stand satisfied, we request that an order to that effect be passed at the earliest for the AIFF to continue with the smooth running of football in India."

The AIFF elections were to be held by December 2020 but were delayed due to an impasse over amendments to its constitution. The elections are currently scheduled to be held early next month.