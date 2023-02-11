FIFA Club World Cup Final 2023: Check Live Streaming Details, Probable Starting 11s For Match Between Real Madrid And Al Hilal

Real Madrid will be considered clear favorites to win the World Club Cup as they face Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in Rabat on Saturday night.

Real Madrid reached the final after beating Egyptian team Al Ahly 4-1 in Thursday's second semifinal, while Al Hilal produced a surprise when they defeated Brazil's Flamengo 3-2, 24 hours earlier.

Check FIFA Club World Cup final 2023 match live streaming details here:

When will the FIFA Club World Cup final match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal be played?

The FIFA Club World Cup final match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal will take place on 12 February 2023, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA Club World Cup final match Real Madrid vs Al Hilal be played?

The Real Madrid and Al Hilal final FIFA cub world cup will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

At what time will the FIFA Club World Cup final match Real Madrid vs Al Hilal begin?

The final match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Real Madrid vs Al Hilal FIFA Club World Cup final match?

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal final match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can the fans watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Al Hilal FIFA Club World Cup final match?

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal final match will be live streamed on the FIFA website.

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal Probable Starting 11:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Andriy Lunin, Eduardo Camavinga, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Al Hilal Predicted Starting Line-up: Abdullah AL Muaiouf, Saud Abdulhamid, Hyun-Soo Jang, Ali Al-Boleahi, Khalifah Aldawsari, Salem Al-Dawsari, Gustavo Cuellar, Andre Carrillo, Moussa Marega, Odion Ighalo, Luciano Dario Vietto