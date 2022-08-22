FIFA Ban: Supreme Court Terminates CoA Managing AIFF; Elections Soon

The Supreme Court on Monday terminated the Committee of Administrators (CoA) that was managing the day-to-day affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) following the Centre's appeal, paving the way for elections in the top body. A two-judge bench of the top court said it is passing the order to facilitate revocation of suspension of AIFF by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

The bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said that the day-to-day management of the AIFF will be looked by its administration led by the acting Secretary General, extending the polling date of August 28 by one week. The court also said that the voter list for the elections will comprise the member states (35+1 associate).

Earlier in the day, the Centre urged the Supreme Court to end the tenure of the CoA. It also requested the court to pass an order to direct the CoA to submit the final draft constitution for AIFF to the Court by the end of August 23, 2022, and that the mandate of the CoA be declared to be over in full from August 23.

The Supreme Court had appointed a three-member CoA to manage the affairs of the AIFF.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted that the result of suspension for AIFF is disastrous and "we will lose the right to host the World Cup. None of our players can play international football in any part of the world".

Mehta said the two returning officers appointed by CoA be deemed as the returning officers appointed by apex court and also proposed 25 per cent of the elected executive committee should have eminent players.

To address FIFA's suspension of the AIFF, Mehta suggested that CoA should cease to exist forthwith and administration be carried out by the secretary general, who is already there till the August 28 elections, after which a new management body will come.

Mehta, insisting on finding a way out, said the government tried to examine if India was being discriminated against in the matter, but FIFA has a uniform policy, and added that there are some 18 suspension orders across the world and India is not being singled out.

On August 3, the Supreme Court directed that the interim executive committee for AIFF would be elected not only by 36 state football federations, but also by 36 eminent former football players -- 24 male and 12 female players who played international matches for the country.

The apex court directed the CoA to conduct AIFF elections expeditiously as per the timeline laid down by the CoA and in consonance with the football federation's draft constitution. The top court clarified that the elected committee would be an interim body, which would continue for a period of three months subject to further orders.

It asked CoA to hold the election expeditiously to ensure that the Under 17 Women's World cup is managed by an elected body. The Women's World Cup Tournament will commence on October 11, 2022 and India will host it. The top court decided to expedite the election as FIFA requires a democratically elected body of AIFF to oversee the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

(With IANS inputs)