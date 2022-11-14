FIFA World Cup 2022: No PDA, Public Drinking Allowed; Football Fans To Face Strict Rules In Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022 will start on November 20 in Qatar and millions of fans have already packed to visit the nation that will turn into a nonstop party. However, fans visiting the nation would have to keep some things in mind that this Muslim nation is a little strict about. Being a Muslim nation, Qatar's laws and customs are rooted in Islam and it may hold very little tolerance for all the booze-fueled and otherwise hooliganism that will be followed by the tournament.

Also, Qatar's system is based on the interpretation of Islamic law or Shariah but the country has said it will loosen up for tourists. However, it will remain vigilant about norms including policies for alcohol, drugs, sexuality and dress code. Here's a look at the rules that football fans visiting the nation should keep in mind.

Alcohol

Alcohol in the nation is only served in hotels and bars and its consumption in public is illegal. Only Non-Muslim residents of Doha who have a liquor license can drink at home. At the World Cup stadiums, fans will be allowed to buy Budweiser beer within stadium compounds. Designated fan zones have also been made for fans to enjoy a drink, however, other than that they cannot consume alcohol elsewhere. 21 is the legal drinking age this Islamic nation and bouncers at bars often ask for photo ID or passports upon entry.

Sexuality

Qatar considers the intimacy between unmarried women and men a crime, under their indecency laws to punish extramarital sex. However, tourists who will visit the nation can share hotel rooms during the World Cup without issue. Public displays of affection on the streets or any public places will be frowned upon. Acts like holding hands will not land anyone in jail but things more than that might be considered offensive. If convicted of consensual gay or lesbian sex, then the law calls for a prison sentence of one to three years for adults.

However, during the World Cup, authorities have informed that unmarried couples can share hotel rooms without issue.

Dress Code

In terms of dressing, Qatar’s government has urged all men and girls to “show respect for native culture by avoiding overly revealing wear publicly.” Tourists should cowl their shoulders and knees and additionally, those in shorts and sleeveless ace could also be turned far away from government buildings and malls. particularly girls ought to take care concerning their dress as Muslim nations like Qatar have 'Parda system' and thus if they have to be compelled to visit mosques within the town they're going to receive scarves to hide their heads.

Other Rules

In Qatar, swearing in public or flashing the centre finger, notably once managing police or alternative authorities, will result in arrest. Men cannot recognize Qatari girls, additionally cinematography and photographing individuals while not their consent might end in prosecution. It’s additionally necessary to observe words rigorously once discussing faith and politics with locals. Insulting the royal house will land you in jail. Also, the dissemination of pretend news which will hurt the country’s interests may be a serious and mistily outlined crime, therefore it’s best to steer beyond social media statements on Qatar.