New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: A day after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) terminated the contract of chief cycling coach RK Sharma over his alleged harassment of a female cyclist in Slovenia, a national level female sailor has alleged that a coach made her uncomfortable during a foreign exposure trip to Germany.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the female sailor had in the past also reached out to the Yachting Federation of India (YAI) several times but she did not get any response. Now the complainant has sought the intervention of the Sports Authority of India. Reacting to the complaint, the SAI has sought a report from the Federation by the end of the day, asking if the sailor had approached them earlier, and if so why the matter was not taken seriously.

"The SAI has received a complaint from a female sailor that a coach is making her uncomfortable during a foreign exposure tour of Germany. The sailor claimed that she had earlier approached the federation but after getting no response from them, she knocked on SAI's doors," a SAI source said as quoted by PTI.

"SAI has sought a report from the federation from the Yatching Federation of India on this serious matter", he added.

"The camp was proposed and organised by the Yatching Association of India and funded by SAI through ACTC, as is the norm. The coach in question has been appointed by the federation and was included in the contingent as per the proposal of the Federation," the source said.

SAI has also reached out to the athlete, who claimed that "mental pressure" was being created by the coach during training. The sailor did mention any sexual harassment by the coach. The coach in question is a three-time Olympian and is a coach of the Indian Navy team.

Earlier on Wednesday, SAI terminated the contract of chief cycling coach RK Sharma over his alleged inappropriate behaviour with a national level female cyclist during a foreign exposure trip in Slovenia. The decision was taken on the basis of a preliminary report of an inquiry committee formed by SAI, which found the allegations of the female cyclist to be true.



(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan