Fans Flock Buenos Aires Streets As Argentina Reach World Cup 2022 Final | Watch

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina fans celebrated their team's win over Croatia in the semifinal on the streets of Buenos Aires. (Photo: @tv47ke Twitter)

The wait has been over for the Argentine supporters as Albiceleste thrashed Croatia 3-0 in the semifinal on Wednesday to seal the spot for the summit clash. The streets of Argentina's capital Buenos Aires was filled with thousands of fans who got the chance to celebrate the success of their side after eight long years. Argentina last played the World Cup final in 2014 where they succumbed to Germany 1-0.

Buenos Aires celebrating right now 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/wgWUaAWXS3 — Messi Media (@LeoMessiMedia) December 13, 2022

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez were the stars for Argentina as the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner converted the penalty in the first half and later assisted his teammate to score his second goal of the match in the second half.

The huge crowds around the Obelisco in the heart of the capital buzzed as Messi gave the South Americans the lead with an early penalty in Qatar before Julian Alvarez scored two more, the last following another dazzling Messi run.

The win sets Argentina up for a Sunday final against France or Morocco, which could see the country win its first World Cup since Diego Maradona led the Albiceleste to victory in 1986.

"I'm excited because a final is the best. We cannot hope for more," said fan Mauricio Gasandrea as he celebrated in the Buenos Aires crowd. "It's an amazing feeling as an Argentine. Just look around at this."

Fans climbed onto bus stops, street lamps and sculptures to celebrate the win, with some banging drums and tooting horns.

"It is amazing, it is an immense joy. For all Argentines to experience this is unique, it cannot be explained," said a supporter who gave his name as Angeles.

Sunday's final will be Messi's last chance to win the World Cup and decorate his cabinet with the most coveted trophy. The 35-year-old has piled up honors and accolades at club level but success with the national side has been limited to the 2021 Copa America.

"We have been waiting for a long time for this to happen again," said Martin Duarte, a fan wearing an Argentina jersey.

"We mourned the lost finals for years, but here we are again, a new final. I'm happy and excited."

(With Reuters inputs)