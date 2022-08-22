Explainer: Will Supreme Court's Decision To Suspend CoA End FIFA's Ban On AIFF?

The Supreme Court on Monday terminated the Committee of Administrators (CoA) -- the body it appointed last year to run the functioning of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) -- and said that the day-to-day management of the AIFF will be looked by its administration led by the acting Secretary General, extending the polling date of August 28 by one week.

The apex court also made changes in the AIFF's election and said the voter list should consist of 36 representatives of State/UT member associations of the federation. Returning Officers Umesh Sinha & Tapas Bhattacharya appointed by COA for AIFF elections be deemed to be appointed by the court.

The SC further said that the executive committee of AIFF will consist of 23 members, including six eminent players of which two will be women. The top court passed the order on an application filed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports seeking modifications of an earlier order in view of the discussions with the FIFA.

FIFA on August 16 unanimously decided to suspend the AIFF 'with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes'.

What does the termination of CoA by the Supreme Court means?

The suspension of CoA by the SC means that the funtioning of the AIFF will now be managed by the federation itself. AIFF will enjoy the power of decision making in the body and will work under the FIFA Statutes without any third-party interference.

When will FIFA revoke its ban on AIFF?

FIFA in its statement had said that the ban will be lifted 'once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs'.

As the functioning of AIFF is back with them, the FIFA is likely to lift the ban which impacted Indian national teams, club and the country's hosting rights of U-17 Women's World Cup.

Will India host the U-17 Women's World Cup?

India is very much in tune to play host to FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, slated to begin in October. Once the FIFA revokes its ban, the country will become eligible to host the junior World Cup in India.