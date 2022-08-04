Explained: National Anti-Doping Bill, 2022 Passed In Parliament. What It Means For Sportspersons?

Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur had failed dope test in May this year. (Photo: ANI)

The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2022 was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, days after it was cleared by the Lok Sabha, along with certain amendments. With the passage of the bill, India has now joined the list of countries that have their own anti-doping law.

"India is organising big sporting events like Chess Olympiad, in which 187 countries are participating. In 2017, India successfully hosted FIFA U-17 World Cup and this year, India is going to host U-17 Women's World Cup in October," Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said while replying to a debate in the Upper House.

"Be it National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) or National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), the Government has taken several measures to increase their capability, which will come in handy in fulfilling the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

WHAT's THE AIM OF ANTI-DOPING BILL, 2022?

The bill, as per the government, aims to provide anti-doping agencies, including National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), the legal sanctity, which allows them to establish more dope testing labs.

This, the government said, will also create job opportunities and academic research. It will also help in increasing awareness, education, and research facilities related to anti-doping within the country.

WHAT ARE THE FEATURES OF THE ANTI-DOPING BILL, 2022?

* Building institutional capabilities in anti-doping and enabling the hosting of major sports events

* Protecting rights of all sportspersons

* Ensuring time-bound justice to athletes

* Enhancing cooperation among agencies in fighting doping in sports

* Reinforcing India’s commitment to international obligations for clean sports

* Independent mechanism for anti-doping adjudication

* Providing legal sanctity to National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL)

* Establishing more Dope Testing Labs

* Creating job opportunities both, directly and indirectly

* Creating opportunities for academic research, science, and manufacturing relating to Anti-Doping

* Establishing standards for the manufacturing of nutritional supplements for sports in India

DOES INDIA HAVE A DOPING PROBLEM?

The bill has been passed in the Parliament amid several Indian athletes failing dope tests. Last month, athlete Aishwarya Babu failed a doping test. She was a medal hopeful for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the United Kingdom (UK). In May, discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur was provisionally suspended after she failed a doping test.

Before that, there have been several incidents of doping in India, which clearly shows that it is an issue in the country. According to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), India was ranked third on the list of dope violators in 2021. It was only behind Russia and Iran, which reported 167 and 157 such cases, respectively.