New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: England fans created a mayhem outside the iconic Wembley Stadium on July 11 after Italy won the EURO 2020 final via penalties which came as a major disappointment to them. The English supporters reacted to Italy's historic win at the European Championship in a 3-2 penalty shootout, after a 1-1 draw. Angered by the loss England supporters attacked the Italian fans outside the stadium- a video of which is going viral.

In the video English fans can be seen hitting the Italian supporters outside the stadium. The video was posted by a Twitter user on the microblogging site. It showed violent scenes of people clashing with each other at the Wembley stadium.

This is England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿unbelievable violent scene at Wembley stadium today. And just look at how they throw punches & kicking innocent people. 🤬 What a disgraceful and disgusting behavior. FYI: Italian have a better team and better team won 🥇



Shame ⤵️



pic.twitter.com/HdOm5mMNnw — Vengeance Is Mine! (@PromoterBoxing) July 12, 2021

Before the match began, some ticketless fans had entered the 90,000-seat stadium, where capacity was supposed to be limited to 67,000 amid the pandemic-restrictions according to the London Metropolitan Police. The police also said 49 people had been arrested and 19 of its officers were injured in the scuffle.

Reportedly, the English fans also hurled racist abuse online against Black players who missed penalty kicks following which English Football Association (FA) issue a statement condemning the language used against the players. Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were subject to racial slurs for missing the decisive European Championship shootout.

“appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media,” the Football Association said in a statement.

The England team also released a statemen saying "We’re disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game. We stand with our players".

Meanwhile, the British police has said that they would investigate the offensive and racist messages on social media against the English players. This is England's third straight failure from the penalty spot in the shootout.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha