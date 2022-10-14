El Clasico: Fans Gear Up For Sunday's Iconic Clash At Santiago Bernabeu

Every year, fans from all over India look forward to the high-octane El Clasico LaLiga clash between arch-rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona. Die-hard fans of both clubs are excited as the iconic clash returns on Sunday, October 16.

Each of these fans are very passionate and deeply involved with the teams and the players. Every fan has a story about how they fell in love with the team they support, and these are the moments that make them lifelong supporters of the club. We were able to get in touch with a few fans to understand their plans, superstitions, and love for the club they predict will win the iconic fixture this year.

Sumish Ajmani, a Real Madrid fan from Zinedine Zidane’s era in 2006s and a member of the Peña Madridista de Bombay fan club, reminisced about the time he paid a tribute to his fellow fans when he was moving from Mumbai to the USA for his studies.

“I am a Madrid fan since the Zidane era in 2006s and a member of Peña Madridista de Bombay since 2017. The love, craziness, and support these fans give to Real Madrid dwelled me even further to the roots of legacy that Los Blancos have,” Sumish told Jagran English.

“When I moved to the USA for my studies, I had to say goodbye to many Madridistas from Mumbai and it was a heartbreaking scene. As a tribute, the first thing I did the next day after landing in New York was taking a photo with my jersey and a banner in Times Square to show ever-loving support from 10000 miles away. I did catch the eyes of many people in Times Square and many people chanted ‘HalaMadrid’ with me on the way,” he added.

Siddhesh Kadam, another Madrid fan from Mumbai, made a Real Madrid banner at his wedding and did a photoshoot on that theme with his wife. He also elaborated on she has become an avid football fan after seeing his passion for the club.

“During my wedding, I made a Real Madrid banner and had a small photoshoot with my wife. My wife had no idea about football before meeting me but looking at my love for the club she learned all the football rules and try to watch the matches with me whenever she can,” Siddhesh told Jagran English.

These are some of the countless fans who support their favourite players and teams through thick and thin throughout the season. These stories signify that every fan has a different and unique story, they create the foundation and are the backbone of the team they support.

FC Barcelona lock horns with Real Madrid in the ongoing LaLiga 2022/23 season at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, October 16. The marquee fixture will be presented in four different languages for the first time - English, Hindi, Bengali and Malayalam. Viewers can watch all the action from El Clasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona from 7 PM IST onwards on Sunday, October 16 live and exclusive on Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD, Jio Cinema and Voot.