Early Mistakes Cost Us The Game, Says U-17 Women's Coach Dennerby After 0-8 Loss Against USA

After going down to the USA in their first match of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022, Thomas Dennerby, Coach Indian U-17 World Cup team feels early mistakes into the game resulted in hosts' 0-8 loss in their opening match.

“I believe the girls were a bit too nervous in front of the opponents. It was their first World Cup game – they couldn’t handle the pressure. It’s very hard to control emotions at this level and against such rivals” he stated at the post-match press conference.

“We played the best team so far and it was really tough for us. We weren’t confident enough to pass the ball or build up and they did some early mistakes into the game which really impacted our performance”, Dennerby added.

After the humiliating loss, captain Astam Oraon admitted what went wrong against the USA and said, “Yes, we know we weren’t good enough in front of them, their speed, high pressing tactics – everything was so strong.”

“We have learnt a lot from the game and will work on our areas where we are weaker to give a better performance in our next game”, she added.

When Coach was asked about how he will motivate the players from the loss, he mentioned, “The face of the coach is also the face of the player. So I will be smiling and supporting them the best way I can. I spoke to the girls in the locker room and said –‘Girls, the sun will come out anyway and we will have a new morning'. We have to accept the loss and come back even more stronger.”