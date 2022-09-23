Dilip Tirkey Elected Unopposed As New Hockey India President

Former India captain and three-time Olympian Dilip Tirkey has been elected unopposed as the president of Hockey India on Friday.

The elections for the various post of Hockey India were slated to be held on October 1 but there were no contestants for any of the posts after Tirkey's opponents Uttar Pradesh Hockey chief Rakesh Katyal and Hockey Jharkhand’s Bhola Nath Singh withdrew their nominations on Friday, thus paving way for for player's appointment.

Bhola Nath has been elected unopposed as secretary general.

Tirkey thanked the COA chief Dr SY Quraishi, the global governing body of hockey, FIH, for the smooth electoral process and expressed confidence that he will be able to work for the betterment of hockey in the country.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has approved Dilip Tirkey and his team's appointments.

In a letter, the FIH said that when the number of contesting candidates for any post is equal to or less than the number of posts, they shall be deemed to have been elected unopposed as per election by-laws on the Hockey India website.

"Therefore, we are pleased to observe that the Executive Board of Hockey India stands elected as has been put on the website of Hockey India and that the posts election was unanimous for all posts,” it said.

Tirkey took to twitter to thank the CoA and FIH and said he will work towards taking Indian hockey to the next level.

"I will ensure that Indian hockey reaches to new heights," he tweeted.

The other non-contested members of Hockey India are Asima Ali (vice president) of Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka's SVS Subramanya Gupta (vice president), Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu's Sekar J Manoharan (treasurer), Hockey Rajasthan's Arti Singh (joint secretary) and Hockey Haryana's Sunil Malik (joint secretary).

The five executive board members are Arun Kumar Sarswat (Hockey Rajasthan), Asrita Lakra (Hockey Jharkhand), Gurpreet Kaur (Delhi Hockey), V Sunil Kumar (Kerala Hockey) and Tapan Kumar Das (Assam Hockey).