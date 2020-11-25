Diego Maradona is regarded as one of the best footballers and was renowned for his ability to control the ball and create scoring opportunities for his team. He would often be singled out by the opposition and his presence in the field had a great effect on his team.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday. Maradona had undergone brain surgery earlier this month and was being treated by doctors at his home.

Maradona is regarded as one of the best footballers and was renowned for his ability to control the ball and create scoring opportunities for his team. He would often be singled out by the opposition and his presence in the field had a great effect on his team.

Maradona led his team to the 1986 World Cup Title on the back of an impressive performance that won him the Golden Ball. In the quarter finals of the tournament, he scored two of the most memorable goals in the world cup history. The first of these goals was the infamous 'Hand of God', while the second saw him dribbling past five players for 60 metres before driving the shoot into the net and take his team to the semi-finals.

The first goal is remembered as the 'Hand of God' as Maradona scored it with his hand and the referee mistakenly thought he hit the ball with his head. The goal was instrumental in Argentina's victory over England in the Quarter Finals of the World Cup. Years later, Madonna admitted that he had hit the ball with his hand purposely.

Years after his retirement from the game, Maradona coached the Argentine national team and lead it to the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup. His tenure ended the same year and he coached several clubs through the final decade of his life.

Born to a poor family, Maradona displayed football talent early and was spotted by a talent scout at the age of eight while playing in a neighbourhood club. He made his professional debut for the Argentinos Junior in October 1976, just before his 16th birthday.

Maradona remained in the headlines even after his retirement from the game and was well-known for his struggle with drugs throughout his life.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja