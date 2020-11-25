New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack, Reuters reported on Wednesday, quoting his lawyer.

The flamboyant player had strugged with health problems in recent years and had recently undergone brain surgery in Argentina for a blood clot. He was discharged from the hospital on November 12 after a successful surgery.

Maradona is widely regarded as one of the best football players of all time, and my many as the greatest ever. His lead Argentina to the 1986 World Cup and won the golden ball as tournament's best player.

Tributed poured in for the football legends from fans and football fraternity alike after his sudden death.

Former football player Gary Linekar, who is regarded one of the best strikers, wrote Maradona will find some confort in the "hands of God" after a blessed but troubled life.

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

The official Twitter handles of Liverpool FC, Manchester City, and Kerala Blasters FC also shared heartfelt post for the football legend.

We're joining the footballing world in saying farewell to one of the absolute greats.



RIP Diego Maradona 💙 pic.twitter.com/n16SGF3KXn — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 25, 2020

A magnetic personality.

An otherworldly talent.

One of the greatest to ever do it.

Football will miss you.



Rest in Peace, Diego Maradona 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n0wS5Spi9o

— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 25, 2020

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Raveer Singh and Anurag Kashyap mourned the demise of Maradona. Ranveer shared an image of the football legend with the hashtag of his name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Thank you for the beauty. #DiegoMaradona Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/AzdaCoRtW2 — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) November 25, 2020

Posted By: Lakshay Raja