New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The very famous Manchester United star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo announced the demise of one of his newborn twins. The star footballer was expecting twins, a boy, and a girl with his partner Georgina Rodriguez but revealed on Monday late at night that Georgina gave birth to their daughter while their son died.

Ronaldo has asked for privacy after the Manchester United forward announced the death of his newborn son. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," Ronaldo wrote on social media on Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

The striker wrote on Instagram, "It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time," he said.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," he concluded. It is known to every one that Cristiano loved and valued family above all.

The star was always seen posting pictures of him and his family spending time together. Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez had announced that they are expecting twins. Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo had shared a pic and wrote, "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠#blessed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Let us inform you that Cristiano already has 4 children, Cristiano Jr, Mateo, and daughters Eva and Alana with his partner Georgina Rodriguez if counting the twins he would have 6 children. Right now, Ronaldo is a father of 3 girls and 2 boys.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has scored 15 goals in the Premier League. The 37-year-old had netted his 60th career hat-trick over the weekend when he helped United beat Norwich City. Also, Manchester United next faces Liverpool in a league match on Tuesday night.

Posted By: Ashita Singh