David De Gea, Two Other Manchester United Stars To Visit India In December

FIFA World cup 2022 is underway and fans from across the have travelled to Qatar to witness the biggest celebration of football. Amid, all this Indian football fans will be getting a special treat as Star Manchester United's players, goalkeeper David De Gea, winger Anthony Elanga and midfielder Donny van de Beek are set to visit India. These Top Premier League players will visit India on December 1 to kick-start activities related to the third edition of the club's grassroots level initiative 'United We Play'.

For any footballer from Manchester United Club, this will be their very first visit to India. They will be in Goa to kickstart activities for the third season of the programme.

Meanwhile, the second season of 'United We Play' concluded earlier this year, wherein more than 5000 budding footballers from across the country took part, according to a press release.

In the grand finale in Chennai, four short-listed players were chosen for once in a lifetime opportunity to visit Old Trafford and participate in activities like a match-day experience and training session with Manchester United Soccer School coaches.

Winners also get the chance to pick the brains of some of United's greatest players during a meet and greet with club legends.

Meanwhile, in a setback to the club, Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United after a controversial interview that involved Man City's owner.

Talking about the world cup, FIFA Title hopes of Qatar have been dashed after a 3-1 loss to Senegal and a draw between Ecuador and Netherlands. Qatar became the first ever team to be thrown out of the tournament.