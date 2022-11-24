David Beckham Open To Talks Over Manchester United Takeover Bid

Former England and Manchester United star David Beckham is open to hold talks with potential buyers of Premier League club Manchester United after the club's owner announced that they are ready to sell the Red Devils.

According to reports, Beckham can't afford to single-handedly buy the club and is looking to team up with future buyers to form an investment consortium. The legendary striker had a deep association with the club and he wants to bolster the club's chances of lifting the title.

Currently, America's Glazer family owns the club as they bought it for 790 million pounds (USD 942 million) in 2005.

As of now, there is no estimated value suggested by the United owners but it is expected that the club could be sold for close to seven billion pounds.

As per Financial Times, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire owner of petrochemicals group Ineos, has in the past year declared his interest in United. Other potential buyers could include private equity pair Josh Harris and David Blitzer, and another group led by basketball moguls Stephen Pagliuca and Larry Tanenbaum, who were shortlisted to buy Chelsea Football Club earlier this year. The west London team was ultimately acquired by a consortium led by US financier Todd Boehly and investment firm Clearlake Capital for USD 2.5 billion.



Manchester United fans have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism as the team has gone five years without winning a trophy. The last silverware they won was the Europa League and League Cup back in 2017.

"As we seek to continue building on the club's history of success, the board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives," Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, executive co-chairmen and directors of United, had said in the statement on Wednesday.

"We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future," it had added.