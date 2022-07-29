Meet Anahat Singh, India's Youngest Contender For Commonwealth Games 2022

The multi-sports event of Commonwealth Games 2022 finally started on July 28 with its opening ceremony on the same. The mega event is taking place in Birmingham, England, and a 205-member Indian contingent has finally arrived at the destination. While people in India are expecting the biggest medals from ace players like PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, and others, a 14-year-old Anahat Singh is all pumped up to grab a medal in the Games.

Who is Anahat Singh?

Anahat is a 9th-grade student who hails from Delhi and studies in the British School in Chanakyapuri.When she was just 6 years old, she used to play sports with her sister Amira. Two years later, when she turned 8, Anahat became passionate about Squash and has won 40 national titles to date.

Anahat's sister was also playing the same sports at Siri Fort in New Delhi. At first, the sport was just a fun way to kill time for Anahat. However, with time her skills and performance inspired her to pursue the sport professionally.

At the age of 8, Anahat started to take professional coaching and traveled all across India for competitions.

Currently, the 14-year-old is ranked first in Asia and India in the girls' U-15 category.

The Youngest Athlete in Commonwealth Games 2022

Anahat is the youngest participant in the Games. During her national selections, her performance and skills earned her a ticket to Birmingham.

The kid has impressed the entire sports fraternity with her exemplary talent since her Under-11 days.

With Anahat's appearance in the Commonwealth Games 2022, the 14-year-old is set to make her senior debut.

"I was worried about being in the camp with such experienced players at first, but they were really sweet and helpful, they helped me fit right in," Anahat was quoted as saying by ESPN, ahead of the mega event.

"I used to go along my sister and hit for like 15-20 minutes but nothing serious because I was mainly pursuing badminton...my sister was playing a tournament in Bengal, and I went along so I entered as well. But then I started actually doing well, I started practicing a lot more," she said.

Apart from playing Squash, Anahat also has a keen interest in painting and playing the piano.