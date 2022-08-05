CWG 2022: Wrestler Anshu Malik Bags Silver In Women's 57Kg Category

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik wins the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in the women's 57kg category on day 8th of Birmingham 2022. She settled for silver after losing to Nigeria's Folasade Adekuoroye in the 57kg medal event.

Malik faced 3-7 defeat against Nigeria's Adekuoroye in the gold medal match. Malik bagged the first medal for India in the wrestling of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.



Anshu Malik fought hard but was too defensive at the start of the bout and changed her tactics in the last minute to bounce back which allowed Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye to counterattack. Her Nigerian opponent was dominant throughout the match and took the match by pinning and rolling Malik out of the ring.

Earlier, she defeated Irene Symeonidis of Australia in her Women's Freestyle 57 kg category match to enter the semi-finals on Friday.Anshu Malik had scored 10-0 win against Sri Lanka's Nethmi Poruthotage to move to the final.



Earlier, Sakshi Malik advanced into the final after a 10-0 victory against Berthe Emilienne Etane in the semi-final of the women's freestyle 62kg category. Sakshi is confirmed of a silver medal and will face Ana Godinez Gonzalez of Canada in the final.



Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8.