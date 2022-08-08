CWG 2022: With 22 Gold Medals, India Finishes Campaign On 4th Position

It's literally rained gold for India!

The Last day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 was marvellous as the Indian contingent the four gold medals, one silver and one bronze. India finished this edition of CWG bagging 4th position in the medal tally with 61 medals including 22 golds, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals across different sports in a duration of 11 Days.

On the last day of the multi-sports event, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen clinched the women's and men's singles titles in badminton to give India an extension in its medal tally. Sindhu beat Canada's Michelle Li in the women's singles final while Lakshya Sen defeated Malaysia's Tze Yong NG in three games in badminton men's singles. The badminton men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy then beat England's Ben Lane/Sean Vendy to make it three gold medals from badminton.

In table tennis, Achanta Sharath Kamal clinched his second gold medal from the Games as he won the men's singles final defeating England's Liam Pitchford. G Sathiyan won the TT men's singles bronze medal earlier in the day. However, the men's hockey team lost to Australia 0-7 in the final.

PV's Heroics in Women's Singles in Badminton

India's badminton star PV Sindhu won her maiden singles gold at the Commonwealth Games defeating Michelle Li of Canada 21-15, 21-13 on the last day of the quadrennial event in Birmingham. Sindhu took a 14-8, finally winning the opening game 21-15.Sindhu won the second game with relative ease, taking an 11-6 lead at the mid-game interval.

Lakshya Sen's Gold In Men's Singles In Badminton

Lakshya Sen clinched a Gold Medal after defeating Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia in Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham. Lakshya lost the first game narrowly but made a brilliant comeback in the second game before winning it convincingly. Sen won the close decider, in which the players went neck-and-neck, 21-16 to win his maiden men's singles final in the Commonwealth Games.

Achanta's Gold In Table Tennis

India's Achanta Sharath Kamal defeated England's Liam Pitchford to clinch Gold. After going down in the first game, Sharath outsmarted the 29-year-old nimble-footed Briton 11-13 11-7 11-2 11-6 11-8 to finish on top of the podium after a gap of 16 years. With the win, Sathiyan became India's 58th medallist, and 23rd bronze medallist, at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Satwik- Chirag Strike Gold In Badminton Doubles

Indian pair of Satwik Ranki Reddy and Chirag Shetty clinched India's maiden gold in CWG history by defeating Ben Lane/Sean Vendy of England 21-15, 21-13. The duo dominated over the English duo of Sean Vendy and Ben Lane. The India duo prevailed in the first game by 21-15. The Indian duo continued to build their lead from that point on. They eventually won the second game by 21-13 and sealed the match and gold medal for their country.

India Settled For Silver

In the much-awaited final, Australia got off the blocks at a rampaging pace, pushing the Indian defenders from the word go. Though India survived the onslaught in the initial few minutes, Australia was quick to snatch lead and continue it till the very end to defeat India and leaving them to settle for Silver in the summit clash.