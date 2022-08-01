CWG 2022: Vijay Kumar Yadav Wins Bronze In Men's- 60kg Judo Final

Vijay Kumar Yadav won a bronze medal in the judo men's- 60kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday. With this win, Yadav gave India its eighth medal in Birmingham 2022. Shushila Devi also bagged a silver medal in Judo Women's 48 Kg on Day 4 of Birmingham 2022.



Vijay Kumar bagged a waza-ari after just 5 seconds of the bell and held on to clinch the ippon to take home the bronze medal in the men's 60 Kg Judo event. The match lasted all but 58 seconds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Vijay Kumar Yadav for winning a Bronze medal in Judo at the #CommonwealthGames2022 "His success augurs well for the future of sports in India. May he continue to scale new heights of success in the times to come," tweets PM Modi

Vijay Kumar made quick work of Petros Christodoulides in the opening minute of the bronze medal match to claim a medal for India.



Earlier, India's Vijay Kumar Yadav defeated Dylon Munro of Scotland to enter the bronze medal match. Yadav will take on Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus in the bronze medal match.



Jasleen Singh Saini will also fight for a bronze medal after losing the men's 66kg semifinal to Scotland's Finlay Allan.

The 24-year-old Saini, however, has a chance to earn a podium finish as he will compete in the bronze medal play-off against Australian Nathan Katz later tonight.

Suchika Tariyal has already reached the bronze medal round after defeating Donne Breytenbach of South Africa in the women's 57kg repechage.

India had won two silver and two bronze at the Glasgow 2014, their best ever show in judo.



