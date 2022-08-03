CWG 2022: Saurav Ghosal Wins Bronze, India's 1st Medal In Squash At CWG 2022

India's Squash player Saurav Ghosal on Wednesday created history after winning a bronze medal in Men's Singles Squash at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He defeated England's James Willstrop in straight sets (3-0 -- 11,6; 11,1; 11,4) to win India's first-ever men's singles bronze at the Commonwealth Games.

Ghosal played a commanding game against his English opponent for the bronze medal and won the match by 3-0 in a one-sided clash with a scoreline of 11-6, 11-1, 11-4. The Indian got off a good start. He displayed some great strokeplay throughout the first game and clinched it by 11 - 6.

The second game started well in an exciting manner but it was Ghosal who had the upper hand. He dominated his English opponent in a one-sided second game by 11-1. It was a one-sided affair and Ghosal looked like a man on a mission who wanted to win the bronze medal at any cost.

Ghosal had a good start in the next game, though Willstrop kept up with his opponent. The Indian player kept his form and momentum to clinch the game and match by 11-4.