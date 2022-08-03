CWG 2022: Saurav Ghosal Wins Bronze, India's 1st Medal In Squash At CWG 2022

CWG 2022: He defeated England's James Willstrop in straight sets (3-0 -- 11,6; 11,1; 11,4) to win the first medal in Squash for India.

By Talibuddin Khan
Updated: Wed, 03 Aug 2022 11:14 PM IST
Minute Read
CWG 2022: Saurav Ghosal Wins Bronze, India's 1st Medal In Squash At CWG 2022
Image Credits: SauravGhosal/Twitter

India's Squash player Saurav Ghosal on Wednesday created history after winning a bronze medal in Men's Singles Squash at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He defeated England's James Willstrop in straight sets (3-0 -- 11,6; 11,1; 11,4) to win India's first-ever men's singles bronze at the Commonwealth Games.

Ghosal played a commanding game against his English opponent for the bronze medal and won the match by 3-0 in a one-sided clash with a scoreline of 11-6, 11-1, 11-4. The Indian got off a good start. He displayed some great strokeplay throughout the first game and clinched it by 11 - 6.

The second game started well in an exciting manner but it was Ghosal who had the upper hand. He dominated his English opponent in a one-sided second game by 11-1. It was a one-sided affair and Ghosal looked like a man on a mission who wanted to win the bronze medal at any cost.

Ghosal had a good start in the next game, though Willstrop kept up with his opponent. The Indian player kept his form and momentum to clinch the game and match by 11-4.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.