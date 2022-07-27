CWG 2022: PV Sindhu To Be India's Flagbearer At Opening Ceremony After Neeraj Chopra Pulls Out Due To Injury

PV Sindhu will be India's flagbearer at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022. (Photo: ANI)

Shuttler PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, will be India's flagbearer at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) at the Alexander Stadium, announced the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday. Earlier, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was supposed to be India's flagbearer, but the 24-year-old has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

"The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is delighted to announce shuttler Ms PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, as the Flagbearer of Team India at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," the IOA said in an official statement.

In its statement, the IOA said a four-member committee had also considered the names weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain to be India's flagbearer after Chopra's injury (who sustained a minor strain), but they finally agreed upon the name of Sindhu. It should be noted that Sindhu was also India's flagbearer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

"Alongside Ms Sindhu, who medalled at the Rio 2016 Olympics and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, two other highly deserving athletes were considered to be Team India's Flagbearer: weightlifter Ms Mirabai Chanu and boxer Ms Lovlina Borgohain, who are both Olympic medallists," it said.

"A four-member committee, comprising IOA Acting President Mr Anil Khanna, IOA Secretary General Mr Rajeev Mehta, IOA Treasurer Mr Anandeshwar Panday, and Team India Chef de Mission Mr Rajesh Bhandari, shortlisted the three athletes. Eventually, Mr Khanna and Mr Mehta selected Ms Sindhu as the Flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony," it added.

The Commonwealth Games will begin from July 28 and will continue till August 8 in Birmingham. This year, a total of 215 athletes from India will be competing in the tournament.

The CWG has been a happy hunting ground for India, which is the largest nation in the Commonwealth. A top-five finisher since the 2002 edition, India has relied a lot on shooting which was controversially dropped from the Birmingham Games programme.