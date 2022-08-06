CWG 2022: Priyanka Goswami, Avinash Sable Win Silver Medals For India In Athletics

Indian athlete Priyanka Goswami clinched a silver medal for the country after finishing at second position in the final of the women's 10,000 m race walk at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

She clocked the timings of 43:38.00, her personal best. She was always in contention for a medal as she was in the first position initially. As she progressed, she lost her lead but by the finish, she was still good enough to come at second position.

At the top with the gold medal is Australia's Jemima Montag, who clocked 42:34.30. It is not only her personal best but a new CWG record as well. She was in the third position initially. But by the time she crossed 5,000 m, she gained a lead and never looked back. Emily Wamusyi Ngii of Kenya secured the bronze medal. She clocked the timings of 43:50.86, a personal best for her.

Meanwhile, another Indian athlete Avinash Sable won the silver medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Avinash Sable finished at the second position with a timing of 8:11:20.

Indian boxer Amit Panghal (51kg) displayed his class as he reached his second consecutive Commonwealth Games final while Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) also remained on course for gold in her maiden appearance here on Saturday.

Panghal, who is vying to win the yellow metal after his silver in the last edition, came from behind to beat an aggressive Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia with a 5-0 unanimous decision win. Nitu, on the other hand, prevailed over Canada's Priyanka Dhillon as she notched an RSC (Referee Stops Contest) win in the minimum weight category.

With these two medals today, India's medal tally has reached 28 with nine golds, 10 silvers and nine bronze. India had clinched six wrestling medals on Friday including three golds and one silver and two bronze.

Bajrang Punia successfully defended his title and won his second successive gold medal in CWGs. While Deepak Punia bagged his maiden medal in CWG and he got it done with gold under his kitty. Sakshi Malik also returned to her best and claimed gold to add more to India's tally. Anshu Malik won the silver after losing the final bout, while Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal won the bronze medals in their respective categories.