CWG 2022: Record-Breaking Mirabai Chanu Clinches Gold In Women's Weightlifting 49kg Category

Making India proud, Mirabai Chanu in Commonwealth Games 2022 clinched a gold medal as she lifts 113kg in her second Clean & Jerk attempt, taking the total to a record 201kg. The weightlifter scripted history by taking the Gold medal for the nation.

The weightlifter made a great start in her first attempt at the snatch category and successfully lifted 84kg. In the second category, Mirabai successfully lifted 88kg. In the final attempt of the Snatch category, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist failed to lift 90kg with exhibiting stunning power. She performed her personal best at the level of representing India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the weightlifter. In his tweet, he said that every Indian is delighted by her win and she is an exception.

"The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes," PM Modi tweeted.

Mirabai created a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting 88kg in her second attempt in the snatch round.

In a remarkable performance, Chanu smashed the Commonwealth and CWG record in snatch.

She equalled her national record lift of 88kg in the snatch section.

The Olympic silver medallist, who has been working on her snatch technique, then attempted the much-anticipated 90kg but couldn't pull it off.

Sporting her famous 'lucky' earrings shaped like the Olympic rings, Chanu lifted more than twice her body weight (109kg, 113kg) in the clean and jerk, in which she holds the world record (119kg).

Mauritian weightlifter Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa 172kg (76kg+96kg) won the silver.

Hannah Kaminski of Canada 171 kg (74kg+97kg) also finished on the podium.

With this Chanu added a third CWG medal to her kitty, having won silver and gold in the Glasgow and Gold Coast editions respectively.

(with agency inputs)