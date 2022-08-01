CWG 2022: Lifter Ajay Singh Misses Out On Medal, Lands Fourth In Men's 81 kg Finals

On Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham, Lifter Ajay Singh missed out on a medal for India after finishing fourth in Men's 81 kg finals. After failing to lift 180 kg in his final Clean and Jerk attempt, the Indian weightlifter Ajay Singh had a heartbreaking finish on Monday. He finished the event with a combined lift of 319 kg, which consists of 143 kg in the Snatch category and 176 kg in Clean and Jerk.

Ajay lifted an impressive 137 kg in his first Snatch attempt, which immediately pushed him to the top of the leaderboard. In his second attempt, he delivered better with a lift of 140 kg. Singh ended the Snatch event with an impressive 143 kg lift in his final attempt.

However, England's Chris Murray took home the gold medal with a CWG record-breaking 325 kg combined lift. Australia's Kyle Bruce got the silver medal with a combined lift of 323 kg while Nicholas Vachon of Canada received a bronze medal for his combined lift of 320 kg.

With Singh in contention, proceedings moved to the Clean and Jerk event. Jamaica's Omarie Mears was the first one to make his C&J attempt, lifting 141 kg in his first attempt and gaining a combined lead of 267 kg. He bettered himself in his second attempt, lifting 147 kg, which pushed his combined lift to 273 kg.

Ajay Singh lifted a whooping 172 kg in his first C&J attempt. This gave him a combined lift of 315 kg. He was in the Gold medal position for awhile. But then came Murray, who lifted 174 kg in his first attempt and had a combined lift of 318 kg.

In his second attempt, the Indian lifted an impressive 176 kg. This gave him a combined lift of 319 kg, just one ahead of Murray and Bruce.

Singh was at this point still in medal position, but needed to pull out something big to strengthen his claim for gold. Unfortunately, he failed to lift 180 kg in his final attempt, ending with a combined lift of 319 kg. But Canada's Vachon came into contention with an impressive 180 kg in his second attempt, which gave him the combined lift of 320 kg.

Singh fell one kg short of getting the third position for a Bronze medal and had to settle with a fourth-place finish.

(With ANI Inputs)