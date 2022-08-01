CWG 2022: Judoka Shushila Devi Wins Silver In Women's 48Kg

Indian Judoka Shushila Devi won a Silver medal for India after losing to Michaela Whitebool of South Africa in the Women's 48 kg finals of Judo on Monday. With this, Shushila's silver takes India's tally to 7 medals - 3 gold, 3 silver & 1 bronze. It is the second CWG medal for judoka Shushila Devi, who had won a silver in Glasgow Games too in 2014.

Earlier in the day, Shushila defeated Mauritius' Priscilla Morand in the women's 48kg semifinals to qualify for the gold medal final at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2014 silver medalist Shushila Devi beat Priscilla Morand of Mauritius in 2:52 minutes in the judo women - 48kg semi-final.

On her incredible win, SAI tweeted and wrote, "SHUSHILA BAGS SILVER, Shushila Devi (2014 #CWG Silver medalist) clinches her 2nd #CommonwealthGames medal after putting up a good technical fight against Michaela Whitebooi of South Africa. Well done champ, we are proud of you!."

SHUSHILA BAGS SILVER 🤩🤩



Shushila Devi 🥋 (2014 #CWG Silver medalist) clinches her 2nd #CommonwealthGames medal after putting up a good technical fight against Michaela Whitebooi of South Africa 💪💪



Earlier Shushila thrashed Harriet Bonface in 1 minute and 19 seconds in the judo women -48kg quarter-final at Birmingham 2022. The world no. 105 Shushila Devi went up against 30th-ranked Priscilla Morand of Mauritius in the semi-final of the category.

India's Vijay Kumar Yadav defeated Dylon Munro of Scotland to enter the bronze medal match. Yadav will take on Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus in the bronze medal match.

Jasleen Singh lost to Scotland's Finlay Allan in 2:22 minutes in the judo men's -66kg semi-final at Birmingham 2022.

The defeat means that 24-year-old Indian judoka will now play against 71st-ranked Nathan Katz from Australia in the bronze medal contest.