CWG 2022: India's Deepak Punia Beats Pakistan's Muhammad To Clinch Gold In Wrestling

Indian grappler Deepak Punia on Friday defeated Pakistan's Muhammad Inam to win the gold medal in the Men's Freestyle 86kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B. He won the gold medal match 3-0. Punia bagged India's third wrestling gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Indian grappler took a 2-0 lead in the first period and all the pressure was on the Punia's opponent heading into the last three minutes.

Punia was in good form in this match. In the final three minutes, he managed to hold his own and he kept his opponent at bay to walk away with the gold.

The Pakistani wrestler struggled to find a way through Punia's strong defence and went home without scoring a point.

Earlier, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched a gold medal for India after winning the final against Canada's Lachlan Mcneil in the men's 65 kg. Meanwhile, wrestler Sakshi Malik also clinched gold in the women's freestyle category and Divya Kakran bagged a bronze on the 8th day of CWG.

Anshu Malik had to settle for the silver medal in the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling after losing to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria.