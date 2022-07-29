CWG 2022: India Thrash Pakistan 5-0 In Badminton Opener

India's star shuttlers helped India beat Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022 opener on Friday at Birmingham. India defeated Pakistan by taking early lead in mixed and doubles.

The duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponnappa started the proceedings with a comfortable 21-9 21-12 win over Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique in their mixed doubles clash at the National Exhibition Centre.

After the Pakistan pair appeared to put up a fight in the second game, Reddy finished the match with a down-the-line smash, and then, Kidambi Srikanth picked up from where his mixed doubles colleagues left, easily getting the better of Murad Ali 21-7 21-12 in the men's singles match.

Then, PV Sindhu beat Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad in the women's to help India defeat Pakistan by 3-0. The champion Indian shuttler won 21-7 21-6.

In the fourth match, which was the men's doubles contest, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty got the better of Murad Ali and Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti.

Unlike in the first three matches, Pakistan tried to take the fight to the Indians but soon, the duo of Rankireddy and Chirag found their bearings and emerged 21-12 21-9 winners.

In the concluding women's doubles match, India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand crushed Mahoor Shahzad and Ghazala Siddique 21-4, 21-5 to complete the rout on a dominant note.

