CWG 2022 Day 9 LIVE: Focus On Table Tennis, Cricket And Boxing As India Eyes More Medals

CWG 2022: India Schedule For Day 9

Vinesh Phogat will be in action once again from 9:30 PM onwards. Badminton stars Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will be playing in their quarterfinal from 10:00 PM onwards. Indian mens' hockey team will be playing their semifinal from 10:30 PM onwards against South Africa.

From 10:40 PM, Para TT player Raj Alagar will play his Bronze medal match. Badminton women's doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand and men's doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Reddy will take part in their quarterfinal from 10:50 PM and 11:40 PM onwards. From 11:30 PM onwards, Manju Bala will play in women's hammer throw final. Para TT player Sonalben Patel will play her Bronze medal match from 12:15 AM onwards.

From 12:40 AM onwards, Avinash Sable will be taking part in Men's 5000 m final. From 12:45 AM onwards, Rohit Tokas will be fighting in his Over 63.5-67 kg semis. Para TT star Bhavina Patel will play her Gold medal match from 1:00 AM onwards. Lastly, Sagar Ahlawat will be boxing in over 92 kg semis from 1:30 AM.