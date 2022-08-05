CWG 2022 Day 8 Live: Bajrang Punia Enters Wrestling Quarter-Finals; Bhavina Patel Reaches Para TT Final

-
03:58 PM
CWG 2022 Live: Table Tennis
India's Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran stormed into the mixed doubles quarterfinals while their compatriots Achanta Sharath Kamal and Akuja Sreeja also advanced to the last eight stage at the Commonwealth Games. The duo of Batra and Sathiyan defeated Nigerians Olajide Omotayo and Ajoke Ojomu 11-7, 11-6, 11-7. The two will face Malaysia's Javen Choong and Karen Lyne in the first quarterfinal later in the day.
Meanwhile, the pair of Sharath and Akula, on the other hand, came from behind to beat Malaysia's Leond Chee Fang and Ho Ying 5-11, 11-2, 11-6 ,11-5. Sharath and Akula will square up against home favourites Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho in the second quarterfinal clash.
-
03:56 PM
CWG 2022 Live: Table Tennis
Manika Batra beats Australia's Minhyung Jee 4-0 to enter women's singles quarterfinals.
-
03:44 PM
CWG 2022: Wrestler Bajrang Punia in quarters
Star Indian wrestler and Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia entered the quarterfinal of the men's 65 kg category after defeating Lowe Bingham of Nauru in his campaign opener at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday.
Punia was extremely dominant in his match and scored a 5-0 win in a bout that lasted for one minute and 47 seconds. He scored the win via fall. In the quarterfinal, Punia will take on Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius later today.
-
03:29 PM
CWG 2022 Wrestling: Bajrang Enters Men's 65kg Quarter-finals
Splendid start from favourite Bajrang Punia who beats Lowe Bingham 5-0 and enters the men’s 65kg quarter-finals. (Victory by Fall)
-
03:29 PM
CWG 2022 Para Table Tennis: Sonal Loses in Semi-final
India’s Sonal Patel has lost to Christina Ikepoye in the women’s singles semi-final (classes 3-5). Sonal lost 11-8, 6-11, 4-11, 7-11.
-
03:28 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE: Lawn Bowls
Team India goes down against Team England 14-17 in the Quarterfinals of the Women's Pairs
-
03:21 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE: Athletics
India's Jyothi Yarraji finishes 4th in Women's 100m Hurdles - Round 1 (Heat 2).
-
03:14 PM
CWG 2022 Live: Para Table Tennis
Sonal Patel was unable to win her second game against Christina Ikepoye of Nigeria.
-
03:06 PM
CWG 2022 Live: Para Table Tennis
Bhavina Patel enters the final as she has beaten Sue Bailey of England 11-6, 11-6, 11-6.
-
03:04 PM
CWG 2022 Live: Para Table Tennis Men's Singles Classes 3-5 - Semi-Final
Raj Aravindan failed to win the second game 8-11 with his opponent Naslru Sule drawing level. However, he was able to secure the third game 11-4 to take the lead again.
-
03:02 PM
CWG 2022 Live: Para Table Tennis - Bhavina Wins 2nd Game
Bhavina Patel won the 2nd game (11-6) and took 2-0 lead vs Sue Bailey.
-
02:55 PM
CWG 2022 Live: Para Table Tennis
India's Bhavina won the first game 11-6 in the women’s singles classes 3-5 semi-final match vs Sue Bailey of England.
-
02:45 PM
CWG 2022 Live: Para Table Tennis
The next in line is Bhavina Patel (vs Sue Bailey), Sonal Patel (vs Christina Ikepoye), and Raj Aravindan vs Naslru Sule. The players will be playing their respective Class 3-5, Semi-final matches.
-
02:10 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE: Table Tennis
Achanta Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja take on Malaysia's Leong Chee Feng and Ho Ying in Mixed Doubles - Round of 16.
-
01:52 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE: Lawn Bowls
India's Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia are facing off against Sophie Tolchardand and Amy Pharaohin in Women's Pairs - Quarter-Final.
-
01:50 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE: India's Schedule On Day 8
Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the 8th day on Friday. (All timings in IST)
Squash:
Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh - 5.15 PM
Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12 AM (Saturday)
Table Tennis:
Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2 PM
Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 PM
Women's singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15 PM
Women's singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15 PM
Hockey:
Women's Semifinal: India versus Australia - 10.30 PM.
Wrestling (starts at 3:30 pm):
Men's Freestyle 125kg: Mohit Grewal
Men's Freestyle 65kg: Bajrang Punia
Men's Freestyle 86kg: Deepak Punia
Women's Freestyle 57kg: Anshu Malik
Women's Freestyle 68kg: Divya Kakran
Women's Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik.
-
01:48 PM
CWG 2022 Day 8 Live: Bajrang Punia Enters Wrestling Quarter-Finals; Bhavina Patel Reaches Para TT Final
Talibuddin Khan
Fri, 05 Aug 2022 03:58 PM IST
Fri, 05 Aug 2022 03:58 PM IST
After an action-packed seventh day of India's Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign that saw Sudhir bagging gold in men's heavyweight powerlifting and Murali Sreeshankar winning silver in Men's Long jump, all eyes on Day 8 will be on the Indian women's hockey team who will battle against Australia in the semifinals. Sprint star Hima Das will feature in the Women's 200m semifinal. India's wrestling contingent will also start its campaign from today, featuring stars like Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat etc.
05 August 2022